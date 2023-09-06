The Second Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ is a truth clearly taught in the Bible. The time of His coming is far less clear, though there have always been many ready to predict when He will return.

Each of us has within a sense that there is a future day of judgment. This is because we are all made in the image of God. Part of this image is a conscience. No one’s conscience works perfectly. Conscience can become hardened almost to non-existence by continued rebellion against and hatred of God, but our sense of right and wrong cannot be destroyed and our conscience tells us we are guilty. One of the awful things about hell is that in hell every conscience will work perfectly.

A distinguishing mark of a real Christian is a looking forward to the Second Coming of Christ. Why? One reason is because we will see Him as He is and be made like Him—glorified for all eternity.

But there is another side of Christ’s Coming. Christ will also return to judge those living and all those who have ever lived. A concise description is found in 2 Thessalonians 1:7-10. Hell is unspeakably horrible, for Christ will cast all who do not know and trust in Him into hell. This truth is terrible to the ears of unbelievers.

The Apostle Peter tells us in 2 Peter 3:3,4 that scoffers will come in the last days. They will say, “Where is the promise of his coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep (died), all things are continuing as they were from the beginning of creation.” (The “last days” are the times between Christ’s ascension and His coming again.)

Peter goes on to explain that scoffers deliberately overlook or deny how the earth was created by God’s Word and later how God brought a great flood of water to destroy the world. They also deny the fact that the present heaven and earth are stored up for fire, being kept until the day of judgment and destruction of the ungodly. Verse 10 and 12 tell us the present heavens will be burned up with the earth and verse 13 speaks of a new heavens and a new earth in which righteousness will dwell.

So, I ask, why hasn’t Jesus returned yet?

In verses 8, 9 and 15 Peter answers the question.

Verse 8: Don’t forget that time is different for God. To Him one day is as 1,000 years and 1,000 years as a day. God created time for us. God is outside of time.

Verse 9: Therefore, God is not slow as we count slowness. Peter explains it is God’s patience with His people that Christ’s Coming seems delayed to us. God has other people to bring to salvation that are not presently believers. He is not willing for any of them to perish, but all of them come to repent of their sin and trust in Christ.

Later in verse 15 Peter writes, “And count the patience of our Lord as salvation ...”

So, God continues to bless everyone. “For He makes His sun rise on the evil and the good, on the just and the unjust.” Because this is true Jesus says, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:44,45) This is why Christians are commanded not to hate but to love everyone.

Perhaps you are a scoffer now and mock the Coming of Christ. Perhaps you do not scoff but deny the Day of Judgment. You may still be one of God’s chosen, destined for glory. Maybe God is patient for your sake.

What will change your mind? God will use His gospel. Maybe you have already heard it or will hear it. He will open your blind eyes and give you a new heart by the power of the Holy Spirit. Even though you are living for yourself now, God may yet have mercy on you and save you.

Jesus Christ will return in great glory with His mighty angels, but He will not return until all His chosen ones come to Him in repentance and faith. His Coming is delayed because He has mercy on sinners.

So, while you live there is still time for you to turn from your sins, trust in Jesus Christ and be saved from God’s wrath.