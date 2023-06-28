If you are familiar with the Exodus of the Israelites from Egypt under the leadership of Moses, you will remember that Israel spent 40 years in the desert of Sinai, where temperatures range from 100 in the day to near freezing at night.

Think about over 2 million people and their animals existing together for 40 years in a place like that. Seems impossible. How did they survive?

You may know of the manna and quail and water that God provided for them, but what about the daily extremes of cold and heat?

Soon after the last plague and first Passover, we read in Exodus 13:21,22: “And the Lord went before them in a pillar of cloud to lead them along the way, and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, that they might travel by day and by night.” The two pillars “did not depart from before the people.”

We read in Exodus 14:19, the angel of God moved the cloud from in front to the back of the people. It caused darkness on the Egyptian army, but light on the Israelites. This cloud was a miraculous cloud unlike any other, before or after.

Later, when the tabernacle was built and dedicated, the cloud (called “the glory of the Lord”) filled the tabernacle so that Moses could not enter. The cloud was to be a constant reminder to them of God’s protection and presence with them. Like so many things though, they got used to it, though it was always there (Exodus 40:34-38).

What did the cloud do for the Israelites who surely would have perished in such an environment?

It must have spread over the whole area when and where they camped or traveled, so that in the daytime they were shielded from the oppressing heat, and at night they were provided not only light but also heat to warm them as the cloud kept some of the heat (of the day) from rising up past it, just like cloudy nights still do for us.

Psalm 105:39 tells us, “He spread a cloud for a covering and fire to give light at night.” Then adding, “They asked and he brought quail, and gave them bread from heaven in abundance. He opened the rock, and water gushed out; it flowed through the desert like a river” (verses 40, 41).

One other thing the cloud did was keep enemies from attacking. Can you imagine an enemy observing either the great cloud that was only over Israel or the fiery pillar in the night? Then deciding, “I think they would be a easy multitude to attack?” Besides, news had spread far and wide how this people’s God had completely destroyed Egypt, the most powerful nation on earth.

Clouds and light are often associated with God’s presence in the Old Testament. The giving of the law on Mt. Sinai and the dedication of the first temple were two key times.

Mt. Sinai was covered with a cloud and fire where Moses received the 10 Commandments. When Solomon dedicated the temple, a cloud filled the temple (2 Chronicles 5:13,14).

Much later we read in Matthew 17:1-8 that on a high mountain north of the Sea of Galilee, the Lord Jesus Christ’s appearance was transformed, so that his face shone like the sun and his clothes became as white as light (v.2). Later a bright cloud overshadowed Jesus and those with him and a voice spoke from the cloud, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him” (v.5). See also Revelation 1:9-19.

Jesus ascended back into heaven in a cloud (Acts 1:9), and will be returning at the end of time in a cloud with power and great glory (Luke 21:27).

So, now we go back to the wilderness of Exodus and ask, who was it who was present with Israel in the pillar?

Who spoke to Moses so that Moses’ face shone with reflected light? (Exodus 34:29-35)

God the Son was right there in the midst of the whole nation of Israel, protecting and watching over that often-rebellious multitude. They did not recognize him then, and most did not recognize him when he put on flesh and lived among us for 33 years. Most people still do not. (John 1:1-14)