When I was young, time seemed endless and opportunities limitless. As I’ve gotten older, I now realize that time — at least here in this life — is finite and there are some places I will probably never visit and some things I will probably never see. That’s OK because I’ve been able to go places and do things I would not have imagined as I was growing up.

A side effect of growing older is an accumulation of “lasts.” The last time you’ll be here. The last time you’ll do this. My wife and I have commented that often you don’t realize it’s the last time when it happens. You go through the experience expecting it may come again someday. But it doesn’t and now it never will.

I suppose it creates more appreciation when you approach each experience as if it were the last. You focus on the moment. You try harder to capture it. You seek to enjoy it more at the time. You live in the present.

The same thing is true for people and relationships, which are more important than places and things. After a visit with someone, you may part ways, not realizing that you won’t see them again. You may finish a conversation and never get to speak with that person again. Those possibilities seem more likely with older people, but we don’t know when someone will make a sudden exit from this life.

If there are kind things you’d like to say to someone, perhaps you will want to say them at the next opportunity. If there are things to be resolved, maybe you’ll want to start that process now and not put it off. We can’t predict the last time we’ll see someone or the last time we’ll talk with them. If there is another time, so much the better. The relationship can be better because of our efforts.

Our relationship with the Lord is also important. Maybe there are some things we need to say to Him. Maybe there are some things that need to be worked out. We shouldn’t put that off.

In the Book of Mormon, the prophet Amulek said, “For behold, this life is the time for men to prepare to meet God; yea, behold the day of this life is the day for men to perform their labors ... Therefore, I beseech of you that ye do not procrastinate the day of your repentance until the end.” (Alma 34:32-33)

We have a feeling when things between us and the Lord aren’t right. We can harden our hearts against that feeling. We can try to rationalize it away. It is best if we talk to the Lord and start to work it out. The Lord is merciful and quick to forgive. He wants us to be happy in this life and the next.

It’s good to go through life appreciating each time and place as if it were our last. It’s good to express our love to those around us and to work to improve relationships now rather than later. And it’s important to get things right with the Lord. He’s always there and always available.

Let’s try to make the best of our “lasts” so we don’t end up with regrets. Rather, we’ll look back feeling like we have done the best we could with the opportunities and relationships we’ve had.