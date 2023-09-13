People talk about their quest for happiness and fulfillment – something we all long for, but may feel is out of our reach at times. What is it that underlies true happiness?

What if human happiness is essentially spiritual in nature – free of external conditions and material concerns?

During one of his many public talks, ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith said: “Man is, in reality, a spiritual being, and only when we live in the spirit, are we truly happy.” He also said it is the Divine Creator’s wish “that every heart should rejoice and be filled with happiness, that we should live together in felicity and joy.”

As spiritual beings, it might first be useful to explore what we mean by happiness. Is it something superficial, connected to momentary pleasures, or do we mean a deeper joy and contentedness associated with more lasting feelings; the kind of happiness that transcends the ups and downs of life resides within all of us, as part of our essential nature? While language can be very limiting when it comes to describing the spiritual, perhaps this soul-level inherent happiness is better described as joy and fulfillment – a peaceful satisfaction that is more akin to contentment.

In reflecting on the nature of spiritual happiness and joy, we see it is connected to our true nature, who we really are at the core. Much of the greed, excessive materialism and competition we see in the world is often a result of chasing after empty pleasures. Real joy and contentment are deeper, more meaningful feelings that are longer lasting and not dependent on temporary circumstances. It’s being happy with what you have – the proverbial “counting of one’s blessings” – which graces our lives with a sense of gratitude and appreciation.

‘Abdu’l-Baha offers these insights: “The happiness and greatness, the rank and station, the pleasure and peace, of an individual have never consisted in his personal wealth, but rather in his excellent character, his high resolve, the breadth of his learning, and his ability to solve difficult problems”; and that our “supreme honor and real happiness lie in self respect, in high resolves and noble purposes, in integrity and moral quality.”

Is it possible we’ve gotten it all wrong, thinking that happiness is an individual pursuit? Maybe our happiness is bound up with the happiness and well-being of others. Maybe our happiness is actually connected to becoming a source of social good. Baha’is view the individual as a member of the human family, so it is only natural to wish and work for the well-being of your family members, and feel the joy of benefiting others.

‘Abdu’l-Baha poses this question: “Is there any larger bounty conceivable than this, that an individual, looking within, should find by the confirming grace of God that one has become the cause of peace and well-being, of happiness and advantage to fellow humans?” He answers it saying: “There is “no greater bliss, no more complete delight.”

The Baha’i Holy Writings urge us to continually work to establish “new bases for human happiness” and to create and promote “new instrumentalities toward this end.” How might we create these instrumentalities, vehicles, influences and forces for our happiness? Of course, spiritual practices help us get in touch with and follow our joy, and when we think of our essential nature, we find love and joy intimately connected.

‘Abdu’l-Baha underscores this saying: “The greatest of instrumentalities for achieving the advancement and the glory of humanity, the supreme agency for the enlightenment and the redemption of the world, is love and fellowship and unity among all the members of the human race.”

All the ancient teachings remind us to return to love. When love flows, so does our joy. However, does this mean spiritual beings are untouched by sadness, difficulties, and life’s tragedies? Of course not. Along with joy comes sorrow.

‘Abdu’l-Baha offers this counsel: “Joy gives us wings! In times of joy our strength is more vital, our intellect keener, and our understanding less clouded. We seem better able to cope with the world and to find our sphere of usefulness. But when sadness visits us we become weak, our strength leaves us, our comprehension is dim and our intelligence veiled.”

He assures us, “There is no human being untouched by these two influences; but all the sorrow and the grief that exist come from the world of matter—the spiritual world bestows only the joy!”

The Baha’i booklet, “Quickeners of Mankind,” states: “The lives of the founders of our faith clearly show that to be fundamentally assured does not mean that we live without anxieties, nor does being happy mean that there are not periods of deep grief.” It goes on to say that during these difficult times, “we pray and supplicate, and give ourselves time for healing.” We aim to develop resilience and trust, learning to turn to the many sources of joy rather than dwell on our suffering.

Let us strive for real joy and contentment and reach out to bring happiness to others, for the Baha’i writings tell us: “The more we make others happy the greater will be our own happiness and the deeper our sense of having served humanity.” Maybe if we thought of ourselves as being here to extend happiness, we would find the happiness we seek.