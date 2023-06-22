Technology, the tool supposed to improve communication and bring people closer, also leads to a terrible sense of loneliness in an age where connections appear to be made with the press of a button.

Real human connection is being replaced with virtual interactions as screens take the role of our major windows to the outside world, leaving people craving more meaningful relationships and intense connections.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the lack of genuine connection in the world when we cannot meet and speak face-to-face with anyone. Ironically, the technology used to connect the world is causing an emotional disconnect. The false sense of comfort and companionship we get from our devices drives this overwhelming sense of loneliness today.

In my life, I have found that to combat this epidemic of loneliness, nourishing our spiritual selves and finding contentment within oneself is the best first step.

This sense of loneliness is caused by many factors, and to say technology is the sole cause is, of course, reductive. However, it is one of the main factors, and one remedy I follow is increasing my faith. That does not just include my religion, it is much more than that. Faith that we can rely upon and be relied upon; this faith needs to be cultivated and tried without fear of rejection and failure. This faith allows you to be much more open to human connections, as you become more aware of yourself and the good in others.

Another remedy I follow is increasing my self-awareness, which goes hand in hand with my faith. Many of us go through life in a haze, not always knowing why we do what we do. It’s automatic and routine, so it makes us feel safe.

Finding that every day you wake up, you immediately doom scroll on Twitter until you are about to be late for work. Instead of doing that first, set your intentions for the day when you wake up and be thankful for another day.

Following a mindless routine detaches us from our conscious selves or our souls, so to speak. We start to not know ourselves, and when one doesn’t know who we are, we lose our ability to really connect with someone. This, in turn, can cause one to feel lonely even though they may be surrounded by friends and family.

Ironically, in this scenario, taking a beat to be alone and going over our daily choices and why we make them can help ground you and connect you to others.

Answering these seemingly inane questions helps us understand our true motivations and what exactly we need to be our best selves at that moment. My faith requires me to pray five times daily and take some time after the prayer to make supplications. It may seem like a lot, but I look forward to stepping out of my daily routine and connecting with a power much more significant than me, asking Him for what I need help.

In these moments of meditation, I may physically be alone but emotionally, mentally and spiritually, I am one with the universe. Knowing that it is OK to be physically alone is essential because it is when you are physically alone that you get to connect with yourself and something bigger than yourself. We all need to find our bliss; for that awareness, one needs to be alone.

As we all continue through life’s journey, we must remember we are all doing this for the first time. It is never too late to change habits, no matter how ingrained they seem to be within you. That, of course, is not easy, but it is truly worth the effort.