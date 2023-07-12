Wow, it is summer! I think I have finally gotten to the point in my life where I am happy to see each season as it occurs. I guess that is an attitude that comes with aging, that one can appreciate that the seasons turn and change from spring to summer, to autumn, to winter, and then again to spring, over and over.

When I was younger I was always looking forward to the next season. But as someone who is now a senior citizen, I am now grateful just to be here to see each season. I do find the changing climate confusing — having horribly hot weather in May, then cold weather in June—but nonetheless, there is still some familiarity in it. At least it is not snowing in July. We all like to complain about weather, but I cannot imagine not having “weather.” So, happy summer!

This summer, for the first time in years, I have gotten serious about doing some gardening. I am not doing food gardening (maybe next year?), but I am trying to fix up some neglected gardens, plant them with native plants, and also to add a new garden in an area where it is very difficult to mow the grass.

I am enjoying planting native wildflowers, such as the ones I often see while hiking in our wonderful local parks. I also have found some interesting wildflowers growing in my lawn, so I have transplanted a few to my newly refurbished gardens. I hope that they survive.

And I decided it was time to plant some Pawpaw trees and blueberry bushes. I have wanted these for many years. So I got that done; now I must keep them alive and happy as they get established. I know my Pawpaws will not bear fruit for 10 years, but Jewish tradition teaches us that we should plant trees not just for ourselves but for the generations who will come after us. I hope someday my Pawpaws will provide delicious fruit for those who live here long after I am gone. My blueberries ... well maybe I will get a crop next year or the year after, if all goes well. And hopefully they will continue to bear after I am gone.

But as I write, we are in the month of Tammuz, the fourth month of the Hebrew calendar year. Now this is confusing to me and to many people. We start the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) in the month of Tishrei, which comes in the fall. Yet, the numerical order of the Jewish months officially starts with Nisan, the month in which Passover comes, in the spring.

Apparently the Hebrew calendar is based on the ancient Assyrian-Babylonian calendar, which started the religious year in the month of Nisan. The Assyrian-Babylonian civil calendar, on the other hand, started in the fall. But the Torah is the basis for the Jewish calendar, and the Torah specifies that the Jewish New Year starts on the first of Tishrei (this year Sept. 30). Yet the Torah retains the idea that Nisan is the “first” month. Yes, it is confusing.

The month of Tammuz will continue until July 18, at sundown, at which time will begin the month of Av. After Av is Elul; after Elul is Tishrei and Rosh Hashanah, the New Year.

Tammuz is an interesting name for a month. The name is actually adapted from the original Assyrian and Babylonian month, Arah Dumuzu, named for the god “Tammuz.”

The 17th of Tammuz is a minor fast day, called “Tzom Tammuz,” and it occurred on July 6 at sundown (You may remember that Jewish holy days and holidays start with sundown the evening before and end at sundown). This minor fast is usually observed only by the most religious Jews.

The 17th of Tammuz is the date of several tragic events in Jewish history. First, according to tradition, the Israelites started worshipping the Golden Calf on 17 Tammuz. And then on this same day, Moses broke the first set of tablets when he saw the Israelites worshipping the Golden Calf. Next, in the year 586 BCE, the sacrifices in the Temple were stopped, during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem. In the year 69 CE, the walls of Jerusalem were breached by the Romans.

The fast of the 17th of Tammuz is not a 26-hour fast, like Yom Kippur. Rather it is a fast that is observed between dawn and nightfall. One is permitted to eat early before dawn, and then again after nightfall. In this way it is observed similarly to the Muslim fast of Ramadan, in that no food or water is taken between sunrise and sundown.

The 17th of Tammuz starts a period known as “The Three Weeks,” which is a mourning period for the Destruction of Jerusalem and the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. This three-week period is one in which Jews do not perform marriages or get haircuts, just like during the Omer period after Passover. This period will continue through most of July.

The beginning of the month of Av will be on July 18-July 19. The “Three Weeks” ends with the fast day of Tisha B’Av, the 9th of Av, which will be from sundown on July 26 through nightfall on July 27. Tisha B’Av is a full fast day, and additional mourning rituals are observed. On Tisha B’Av, one is not to wear leather, to bathe or to do any pleasurable activities. These are the same restrictions that one observes on Yom Kippur. And the fast starts at sundown and runs until after sundown the next day, unlike the fast of the 17th of Tammuz.

But less than a week after Tisha B’Av ends is a minor Jewish holiday, the 15th of Av, Tu B’Av. This year it will be Aug. 1 through Aug. 2. This is considered a “festival of love,” sort of a Valentine’s Day. According to the Talmud: ”daughters of Jerusalem would go dance in the vineyards” on the 15th of Av, and “whoever did not have a wife would go there” to find himself a bride. It is considered a good day for weddings. So the period of mourning concludes and we then celebrate a holiday of hope and look toward a brighter future.

I hope you all have a good, healthy summer. May we be grateful for having “weather.” May our gardens grow healthy and beautiful and bring many blessings to us and bring hope to our world!