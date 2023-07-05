What if we expanded our thinking about independence to that of our inter-dependence? Is our highly-individualistic view really serving us – and does it really align with our understanding as spiritual beings?

Many people are awakening to the reality of our interconnectedness with all things. We have countless examples illustrating this, ranging from nature, to the human body, to technology. Whether we think of the billions of interconnected neurons communicating every second in our brains or the amazing underground root systems, or the the worldwide web, or the complex ecosystems in our environment, we know what affects one affects all. What would our world look like if we started living like our lives depend on one another?

The Baha’i faith holds a vision that recognizes our interdependence – a world where the fundamental unity of God, religion and humanity is understood. Over a century ago, Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, proclaimed that humanity has entered a new age of enlightenment and peace based on the central teaching of the fundamental oneness of humanity.

“The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens,” wrote Baha’u’llah. “The well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.”

When Baha’u’llah’s son, ‘Abdu’l-Baha traveled to the United States in the early 1900s, he gave many public talks. He likened the universe to the human body, saying that: “This endless universe is like the human body, and that all its parts are connected one with another and are linked together in the utmost perfection. That is, in the same way that the parts, members and organs of the human body are interconnected and that they mutually assist, reinforce and influence each other, so too are the parts and members of this endless universe connected with, and spiritually and materially influenced by one another.”

As we look at conditions around the world and here at home, this vision can seem like a pipe dream. Yet, the signs of our interconnected world are all around us, and, if we are willing to look, we would see that they cast light on the many ways humanity is falling short.

The prophets always appear in the world at a time of darkness and deterioration of spirit. ‘Abdu’l Baha said: “The people are in darkness; the prophets bring them into the realm of light,” and Baha’u’llah clearly challenged us, asking: “How long will humanity persist in its waywardness? How long will injustice continue? How long is chaos and confusion to reign amongst humanity?”

Sadly, humanity’s problems will only worsen until we recognize the fundamental wholeness, oneness and interdependence of humanity. Imagine if we embraced an awareness of a spiritual dimension to life, as well as the material dimension. This is not meant to deny enjoyment of material things – simply, it means to know our true purpose is to develop our spiritual nature, acquire spiritual qualities, and advance the life of society. It allows us to walk through the world holding a sense of the sacredness, interdependence and harmony of life.

Indigenous wisdom has always held the web of life dear, with many of their nations practicing decision-making based on considering the impact seven generations into the future. Many are familiar with Chief Seattle’s quote: “Man did not weave the web of life; he is merely a strand in it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.”

‘Abdu’l-Baha stressed this in another one of his talks, saying: “The supreme need of humanity is cooperation and reciprocity. The stronger the ties of fellowship and solidarity, the greater will be the power of constructiveness and accomplishment in all the planes of human activity. Without cooperation and reciprocal attitude the individual member of human society remains self-centered, uninspired by altruistic purposes, limited and solitary in development like the animal and plant organisms of the lower kingdoms.”

He called this time, “the century of radiance,” saying that “minds are advancing, perceptions are broadening, realizations of human possibilities are becoming universal, susceptibilities are developing, the discovery of realities is progressing,” and urged us to “cooperate in love, and through spiritual reciprocity.”

In yet another talk, he said: “We ask God to endow human souls with justice so that they may be fair, and strive to provide for the comfort of all, that each member of humanity may pass his life in the utmost comfort and welfare.”

Can you imagine the paradise we could be living in together if we dedicated ourselves to creating a world based on the spirit of love, fellowship and interconnection? Let’s build it!