We have a good bit of information about Moses in the Bible. He was born at a time when the Hebrews were enslaved in Egypt. The Pharaoh had commanded that all male babies were to be killed. His mother hid him, his sister watched over him and Pharaoh’s daughter found him. And so Moses was raised in Pharaoh’s household. But he knew he was a Hebrew by birth.

When he was grown, Moses saw an Egyptian beating a Hebrew. Moses killed the Egyptian. The next day when he intervened in a fight between two Hebrews, one of them asked Moses if he was going to kill him like he killed the Egyptian. Moses feared that people knew what he had done. Pharaoh did hear about what happened and sought to kill Moses, but he fled from Egypt to a land called Midian.

Moses stayed in Midian for many years. He married and had a family. Then he had a life-changing experience. He saw a bush that burned with fire but was not consumed. When Moses went to the bush, the Lord spoke to him and told him that he was going to deliver the Hebrews out of Egypt and that Moses would be their leader.

Moses did not feel adequate to the task, but he exercised faith and went back to Egypt. With his brother Aaron, he went to Pharaoh and told him that the Lord said that Pharaoh should let the people go. Pharaoh refused. One by one the plagues came to Egypt. Each time, the Pharaoh refused to let the Hebrews go. Finally the firstborn of each Egyptian family died in the night. Then Pharaoh let the people go.

After the Hebrews had gone, Pharaoh changed his mind and set out with his army to capture them and to bring them back to Egypt. The Lord parted the Red Sea and the Hebrews escaped while the armies of Pharaoh were drowned. Thus began the ancient nation of Israel.

Through Moses the Lord gave the Israelites the Ten Commandments. He gave them what became known as the Law of Moses. Under the direction of the Lord, Moses built a portable temple called the tabernacle. But the people did not have the faith to enter their promised land at the time, so they wandered in the wilderness for 40 years.

In the end, Moses himself did not get to enter the promised land either, but he did get to see it from the top of a mountain. Before he left the Israelites, the Lord told Moses to select Joshua to be the leader of the people, which he did.

Can you imagine what Joshua felt like? This was Moses, the great lawgiver. He had led the Israelites for decades, performed miracles for them. And now you’re supposed to take his place?

The Lord knew how Joshua felt. He told Joshua, “As I was with Moses, so I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Be strong and of a good courage.” (Josh. 1:5-6)

Joshua went on to be a great leader in his own right. As the Red Sea parted for Moses to lead the people out of Egypt, so the Jordan River parted for Joshua to lead the people into their promised land. Under Joshua, the Israelites conquered the land and took possession of it.

In our lives we may sometimes be asked to take a position previously held by someone who was greatly respected. We may feel like Joshua must have felt.

There are several thoughts I have about that.

We all stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us. We all build on their accomplishments. The situations we inherit are different than those they inherited.

We do not need to fill someone else’s shoes. We fill our own shoes. We bring our own gifts and experiences with us. They probably will be different from those who went before us. That’s a good thing.

We tend to compare ourselves at the beginning of our service with our predecessor at the end of theirs. That’s an unfair comparison. We will grow and learn over the course of time just like they did.

The Lord watched over and prepared Moses for the tasks he was called to accomplish. Although we have few details about Joshua’s life, it’s clear that Joshua was up to the tasks he was called to accomplish. The same is true for us. We probably won’t be called to lead a people out of captivity or into a promised land, but what we do can be just as important for the people within the sphere of our influence. With the Lord’s help, we can be strong and of a good courage.