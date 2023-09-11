Description: Farmer Greenpants has a small farm populated by happy critters, many of whom talk behind his back. One curious cow becomes enthralled by the work done on the farm when he learns that Santa Claus makes regular visits there to buy his milk! Santa of course gets free milk for his cookies - from good little boys and girls - on Christmas Eve. But his milk habit persists year round, and, not surprisingly, the jolly old elf shops at the best dairy farm on earth.