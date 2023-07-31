Author: Anita Wasko

Where the authors live: A Pennsylvania native, Anita, formerly Navarro, grew up in the communities of Bressler and Oberlin before moving to Carlisle with her husband in 1990. After 33 years in Carlisle, her new residence is in Flagler Beach, Florida.

Title: “Building A Dream: The Joyous, Twisty Journey to Breaking Ground on a Beach House”

Description:

Anita was getting ready to retire, and she and her husband, Chris, wanted to break ground for a house in a Florida beach town. With their children grown, their idyllic dream was to move from scenic Pennsylvania to sunny Florida. However, Anita soon discovered that fears threatened to overtake moving into the unknown. She wrestled with leaving a stable career and an established identity to pursue a new and unfamiliar path. Follow Anita and Chris from the first inklings of a house design through the building permit process, facing the fallout from the pandemic and rising construction costs.

The journey shares one of the most sought-after aspects of life, the manifestation of our dreams. Anita demonstrates how to traverse a transition by drawing on life lessons learned along the way. Every chapter ends with sage advice, sharing insight about letting go of the familiar and allowing for the creation of something new. The book’s lessons are trusting our intuition, following our dreams, and acting toward our desires.

“Building A Dream” will inspire, comfort and inform your life’s journey toward your dreams.

Publisher: Atlantic Coast Books

Released: June 23, 2023

Book signings: Follow Anita Wasko on social media for updates on Facebook and Instagram.

How many books has the author written: This is Anita Wasko’s debut book.