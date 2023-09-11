Author: Amy June Bates

Where the author lives: Carlisle,

Title: "The Welcome Home"

Description: From the creator of "The Big Umbrella" comes another poetic and lushly illustrated picture book about the joy of companionship and there always being room for one more in this tale about the search for the perfect pet.

Mr. and Mrs. Gargleson-Bittle are looking for a change. Their life has become too quiet, and little changes like eating waffles only help for a moment. They decide to get a pet — but what kind should they have? First they welcome a snail into their home, then an elephant named Louise, then an aardvark named Sam.

One by one they come, and while the house is definitely no longer quiet, Mr. and Mrs. Gargleson-Bittle still have room and love for more. Could this waggy, lick-your-face puppy be what makes their family complete?

Publisher: Paula Wiseman Books

Released: Sept. 19, 2023

Book signings: Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at Midtown Scholar Bookstore

How many books has the author written: She is the author-illustrator of "The Big Umbrella," "When I Draw a Panda," and "The Welcome Home."