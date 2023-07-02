Many days this summer, Lydia Kramer makes a short drive to the Austrian Alps from her home in Boiling Springs.

These Alps are part of the backdrop at nearby Allenberry Playhouse, which later this month will stage a legendary musical, “The Sound of Music,” created by the equally legendary team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.

For Kramer, a recent graduate of Trinity High School, playing the role of young Liesl Von Trapp is a dream come true. She has played the same role in a school production, but is now making the transition onto the big stage at the Allenberry.

“I always wanted to play a Von Trapp kid,” Kramer said during a recent interview. “I figured out they were doing this at Allenberry before it was even announced.”

To her, the role of Liesl reflects her own life.

“She’s young and naïve and inexperienced,” Kramer said. “She’s really experiencing life for the first time. I’m also in that position.”

“The Sound of Music,” based on a memoir by Maria Von Trapp, tells the story of a musical family that finds itself in danger from Nazis who have occupied their home country of Austria. Their eventual decision to flee to freedom across the Alps makes for an exciting narrative.

The show was the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, who also created such beloved musicals as “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “Oklahoma!” Rodgers died of stomach cancer just a few months after "The Sound of Music” opened.

The musical has been an overwhelming success story over the decades, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, for the original 1959 Broadway production starring Mary Martin as Maria, and five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, for a 1965 film version starring Julie Andrews in the same role. It continues to be a popular choice in regional theaters.

This family-friendly entertainment is mainly told from the perspective of Maria, who comes to the Von Trapp family as a governess while she decides whether to become a nun, but ultimately falls in love with the children and marries their father, the rather stern yet kindly Captain Georg Von Trapp.

The powerhouse score contains several songs that have found permanent homes in the American Songbook, including the title track, “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Edelweiss” and “Climb Every Mountain.”

Under the watchful eye of director Ryan Boyles, Allenberry’s energetic young cast of Von Trapp children cavorted across the stage during a recent rehearsal, playing leap frog before blending their voices in lovely fashion to practice the song “So Long, Farewell.”

“Just keep dancing,” Boyles directed. “Don’t stop dancing.”

Kramer, who plans to study elementary education at Millersville University beginning this fall, played a sort of mother hen for the youngsters during the rehearsal, helping them to line up properly and stay in the moment. “I love working with all the kids,” she said. “This (show) is a dream come true for me.”

Fellow cast member and Harrisburg resident Sarah Pugh, who plays the critical role of Maria, smiled as she watched Kramer shepherd the children.

“I’m really impressed by her ability with deal with the kids,” Pugh said. “She’s a natural.”

Pugh said the chance to play Maria and sing those beautiful songs is a dream come true for her as well.

“I watched the movie growing up — a lot,” Pugh, who serves as the director of worship arts at the First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg, said with a grin. “Maria is one of those dream roles. She is so full of life, and she breathes life into the captain and the kids.”

The show marks a return to the stage for Pugh, who said she hasn’t been in a production since the pandemic began. “I laid low for a while,” she said, “then I just decided to go for this. Couldn’t pass it up.”

By the time opening night rolls around on July 21, these actors will have spent dozens if not hundreds of hours in rehearsal, preparing to entertain Allenberry audiences. They will spend many more hours on stage during the run of the play, which ends Aug. 6.

This is community theater, so the actors are not paid. They have volunteered to be part of a show that has nearly universal appeal.

“When we announced that we were doing this show, people came from all around to audition,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director of Keystone Theatrics, the production company which stages shows at the 74-year-old playhouse. “This is one of those shows that draws actors.”

Comedy thriller

If “The Sound of Music” isn’t your cup of tea — or you simply feel like you’ve seen it one too many times — another Cumberland County theater, the Oyster Mill Playhouse near Enola, is offering a wickedly clever alternative.

“Deathtrap,” Ira Levin’s comedy thriller from 1978, features no singing or dancing, but plot twists abound. So does witty dialogue from the writer who also created “Rosemary’s Baby” and “The Stepford Wives.”

This show, which was nominated for four Tonys and still holds the record as the longest-running comedy thriller in Broadway history, opens Friday and runs through July 23 at Oyster Mill, an intimate community theater in East Pennsboro Township.

The hills may not be alive in the twisty “Deathtrap,” but at least one apparent murder victim is.