Beginning at its earliest roots, the medium of photography has enabled the artist to not only capture a moment in time but to also create a narrative around the resulting image.

In Dickinson College’s Trout Gallery’s new exhibition, "Power And Politics: Recent Acquisitions in Photography," the work of eight photographers is highlighted, as well as how they tell stories of power, both personal and political, in their work. Individual artistic choices such as color, framing or lighting impact the visual expression of photographs and demonstrate the power of the photographer to shape how audiences interpret the subjects they choose.

These recent acquisitions by the college feature global locations and subjects that range from sports to fashion, tanks to bicycles, and show how our perceptions of the world are shaped through the literal lens of photography.

Peter Turnley views himself as a “correspondent of life,” reporting from over 90 countries. His series included in this exhibition focuses on his time in the former Soviet Union and the birth of modern Russia. In his works, “Street Vendor Weighs Piece of Poultry for His Customer, Moscow, Russia” and “A Soldier Loyal to the Coup Leaders Stands atop His Tank in Red Square,” Turnley depicts the chaos of the events of the era as experienced in the lives of everyday people.

Carol Beckwith and Angela Fisher have photographed African cultural events both together and individually for over 40 years. Beckwith and Fisher present sumptuous color photographs such as the painterly “Tuareg Nomad, Niger,” which offers “a visual exploration of the meaning and power of traditional rituals and ceremonies in Africa before they disappear.” In “Lalibela Priests Carrying Tabots of Ten Commandments, Ethiopia,” despite the focus on traditions of the past, modern elements such as corporate logos creep into view, pointing to a more complex and nuanced understanding of the realities of modern Africa.

Caleb Cain Marcus’ images come from a journey that he took down the Ganges River, which many view as holy. Rather than concentrate on the river itself, Marcus instead focuses on the intersection of land and water and of nature and humankind. “Concrete, Water, Earth, Wood and Space” and “Bricks, Water, Humans and Space” have an other-worldly quality, documenting the space between that borders on sacred.

Photos by Walter Looss and Larry Fink turn their attention to the power of celebrity and sports. Often seen as the new royalty, Looss’ “Serena Williams, Key Biscayne, Florida" and Fink’s “Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, Oscar Party, Los Angeles, California” have a glamorous as well as regal feel, demonstrating the power that these “new royals” have in the popular imagination.

Conversely, Donna Ferrato’s “Constance Wolf, Blue Bells,” shows a seemingly stylish woman clad in a veil and pearls astride a tractor. This black-and-white print suggests a vastly different definition of power from the glitzy celebrity photographs. One gets a sense of self-awareness and self-worth in the quiet dignity that Ferrato’s subject radiates.

David Seltzer approaches his photography in a very distinct way. While he captures the moment in time, he spends countless hours manipulating the image. In “Man on Bike 1985-2017” the black-and-white print has color added to give an added punch to the details of the bike tires. This shows how photographers can use their images as a base element to be added to and enhanced to tell their story.

These recent additions to Dickinson’s permanent collection will enhance the study of photography for viewers. There are as many approaches and methods to photography as there are photographers, and an exhibition such as this allows the viewer to see the depth and range of the photographic medium. This exhibition reinforces the power of the image, as well as the power of the artists that construct those images.

"Power And Politics: Recent Acquisitions in Photography" is on display until Sept. 30 at the Trout Gallery, located in the Emil R. Weiss Center for the Arts on the Dickinson College campus, 240 W. High St., Carlisle. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The gallery is free and open to the public. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.troutgallery.org.