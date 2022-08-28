Liam Hoffer, Camp Hill, sr., midfielder

The Lions’ holding midfielder returns among a group of experienced players looking to continue Camp Hill’s success.
A third and potentially expensive change order is in the offing for the synthetic turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus.
State Police said they will release more information about the arrest and search when it becomes available.
Police located Hone with the machete, but he resisted arrest. After a brief altercation, police were able to take him into custody, according to police.
Carlisle outgained the Wildcats and recovered five Wildcat fumbles to keep Mechanicsburg at bay.
Final scores from Friday's games with links to The Sentinel's coverage.
The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team completed an unbeaten run to a Cal Ripken World Series 8u title Monday morning.
Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of a four-wheeler from a residence in Shippensburg.
Soon there will be sticks clanging together and balls rattling cages across the Midstate as the 2022 high school field hockey season gets underway.
The re-examination process will only start after the school district completes the turf project currently underway on Bellaire Drive opposite the high school stadium.
The tractor-trailer traveled off the Turnpike onto Brandy Run Road before striking the east side embankment, where the vehicle came to a rest, police say.
