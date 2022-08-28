 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liam Hoffer, Camp Hill, sr., midfielder

  • Updated
  • 0
Camp Hill Tulpehocken 9

Camp Hill's Liam Hoffer, right, heads the ball during the first half of the 2021 District 3 Class A final at Hersheypark Stadium.

 Sentinel File

The Lions’ holding midfielder returns among a group of experienced players looking to continue Camp Hill’s success.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News