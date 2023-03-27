Pennsylvania leader in farmland preservation

Pennsylvania is losing prime farmland at an alarming rate. Pennsylvania fortunately initiated the Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program in 1989 with strong bipartisan support and still enjoys that support today.

Pennsylvania is the leader in farmland preservation. The program is totally voluntary and provides farmers an alternative to selling their land for development and a means to continue farming and preserve their land by use of a conservation easement. The state offers funding that can be leveraged to counties for the conservation easements. Cumberland County has done a remarkable job with this program. Currently, 208 farms have been voluntarily preserved in our county since 1989. This equates to about 23,000 acres. In the last 20 years alone, Cumberland County has preserved 158 farms equating to about 16,150 acres.

During this time, the county has contributed $11.6 million but has leveraged an additional $33.7 million in state contributions and $3.4 million in federal contributions. It has received $1 million from Silver Spring Township and an additional $2.3 million in other non-county contributions.

The average cost of an easement during the last 20 years has been about $3,222 per acre. The county’s portion was $716 per acre, which is about 22% of the total cost. Several years ago, the Penn State Extension estimated that prime farmland in Cumberland County contributes over $14,000 per acre per year to our economy. I think this is an excellent return of county funds, particularly looking at the amount of economic contribution compared to the cost of the easement to the county. In a survey conducted by Shippensburg University in 2017 on behalf of the county, 90% of respondents indicated support for the program and 82% supported the use of some county funding. I have always supported the farmland preservation program and will continue to do so.

Vince DiFilippo

Cumberland County Commissioner

Vital support from UnitedUnited Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County joins people and resources together to address critical needs and build a stronger, healthier community. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) is proud to be a United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County partner agency.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Research shows that positive mentoring relationships have a direct and measurable impact on the lives of children that increases confidence in school and builds positive relationships with peers.

Your support of United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County makes a long-term difference in the lives of children and allows BBBSCR to grow and expand vital programming in your United Way communities.

For example, Ryder was matched with his Big Brother Brandon in the fall of 2022. Ryder felt so comfortable with his Big at their first match meeting that he gave Brandon his well-loved stuffed animal. After the first few months together, Ryder’s mother shared, “Ryder’s confidence, patience and emotional capacity have grown in leaps and bounds.” At school, Ryder’s teacher saw improved progress and said Ryder talks about his Big all the time and counts down each day until their next visit.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region can invest in Ryder’s growth and potential because of support from the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County. Thanks to you and the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, we are making a positive impact on our community and helping kids reach their full potential. We are Bigger Together!

Amy Rote BBBSCR President & CEO

Caregiver burden is growing

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report reveals the Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiver burden continues to grow in Pennsylvania. Today, there are over 400,000 family members and friends serving as unpaid dementia caregivers in the commonwealth providing 464 million hours of unpaid care, valued at $10.7 billion.

Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers face unique challenges. They report higher rates of chronic conditions including stroke, heart disease, diabetes and cancer compared to non-caregivers. In Pennsylvania, 56% of caregivers reported having at least one of these chronic conditions.

The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers (30%-40%) when compared to caregivers for other conditions, such as schizophrenia (20%) or stroke (19%). In Pennsylvania, 22% of caregivers reported depression.

I call on all state policymakers and community leaders to implement immediate actions to support family caregivers across Pennsylvania. We must establish and fund a public health infrastructure for Alzheimer’s, and highlight the importance of early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides support for all caregivers through our 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900, and our website alz.org/pa. Now is the time to join together as we look for a better future of a world without Alzheimer’s disease.

Clayton Jacobs Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter