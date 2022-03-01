Letter: We choose

The world is a scary place right now. What seems in ample supply in the news is aggression, oppression and misinformation. The big issues of the day can seem overwhelming.

Russia has shown aggression by invading the free democratic country of Ukraine. Countries and citizens of the world have united in showing their opposition and disgust.

As the Beijing Olympics have concluded, the spectacle of the winter games obscured the oppressive dictatorial government in China. TV showed the beauty and skill of the Olympians, though hid the ugliness of a controlling government.

We see daily ads on TV of those vying for political posts. Instead of promoting positions, they throw mud. Instead of telling us how they can help, we hear misinformation and insults.

Where are the signs of optimism for our future? How do we find hope in the face of so much that seems upside down in the world? The optimism is all around us, if we choose to see it.

Instead of aggression, love. The love that has been shown to an Afghan family of five displaced from their home in Afghanistan due to the Taliban takeover. They recently moved into their new home in our community.

Instead of oppression, goodness. The goodness of the Cumberland Goodwill EMS leading the way as the first county in the state to be a part of an initiative to increase survival rates of cardiac arrests.

Instead of misinformation, kindness. The kindness of Cumberland Valley students advocating at a recent school board meeting for high-risk attendees at their mini-Thon event to ensure all attendees were safe from the pandemic.

We choose what to see; the ugliness of the world or its beauty. Let’s choose beauty and strive to work toward that daily. That’s an idea we can all get behind.

Art Kunst

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0