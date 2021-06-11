 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leroy "Lanny" Hicks
0 Comments

Leroy "Lanny" Hicks

  • 0

Leroy "Lanny" Hicks, 81, of Mt. Holly Springs, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News