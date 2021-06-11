Leroy "Lanny" Hicks
Related to this story
Most Popular
A passenger is dead and a driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township Monday evening, according to State Police at Carlisle.
Units from Carlisle, Newville and Penn Township were dispatched around 3:36 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash involving entrapment near mile marker 42.
The Cumberland County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed in Monday's crash in West Pennsboro Township as Mary Staggs, 25, of Newville.
Shippensburg man charged with 450 counts of animal cruelty involving horse, sheep, goats and other animals
Overall, 404 animals were rescued from the property, police said.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced charges against Keith McConnell, 43, of Carlisle on Friday.
Neighbors cite concerns about parking, traffic in meeting on proposed Grace United Methodist church property zoning change
A public hearing on the proposed zoning change will be held at the start of the Carlisle Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday with a vote to follow later in the meeting.
Surratt, serving life at a state prison in Raiford, Florida, implicated himself in Pennsylvania slayings that occurred during 1977 and 1978, state police announced Wednesday.
District 3 Baseball: Cole Wagner plays hero in walk off as Red Land wins first Class 5A title in 31 years over Northern
Cole Wagner's walk off in the bottom of the seventh inning landed Red Land its first District 3 Class 5A title in 31 years over Northern Friday afternoon.
Cumberland Valley School District debates mask and vaccine policies as Department of Education says board motion doesn't stand
The Department of Education notified the CV school district last week that lifting a mask mandate was beyond the school board’s authority.
Richard Fry will retire as superintendent of the Big Spring School District on June 30. He will be replaced by his long-term assistant superintendent, Kevin Roberts.