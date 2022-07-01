You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
Leilani
A Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found the boy’s decomposing body in a basement freezer. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Sunday the 31-year-old woman is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and torture and concealing the death of an individual. She had an arraignment Sunday and was remanded to jail. Detroit police officers and members of Child Protective Services were conducting a welfare check at the home early Friday when they discovered the boy’s body. Detroit Police Chief James White said it was not immediately clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer.
The crash killed Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York, and his fiancé's children, who have not yet been identified. Three people were also hurt.
"I'm sick of having to defend my own humanity," Madelynne Staley of Carlisle said before a group of abortion-rights advocates during a rally in the Square early Friday evening.
The space at 37 W. High St. in Carlisle was formerly occupied by Warm Springs Salon and Spa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions from the victim's family and others about whether its work on that road caused the fatal crash. A lawsuit is expected.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a burglary in Shippensburg and an I-81 crash report.
Steve Sobotta, an assistant coach in the Trinity boys basketball program, unexpectedly died Monday at age 56. Sobotta is remembered by those who knew him well as a family man and a staple of the Trinity community.
A look at the events scheduled for the Carlisle Summerfair this week.
Effective Monday, the price of a gallon of Unleaded 88 gasoline was reduced to $3.99 a gallon. A gallon of E85 will cost $3.49, according to a news release.
The satellite casino will occupy a little over half of the existing 139,410 square foot building and contain 500 slot machines, 48 electronic table games, a restaurant and a sports bar.