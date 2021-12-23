Legacy of 9/11

It’s commonplace for journalists to write retrospectives on important historical events at key milestones. This year was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. To be consistent, I knew I had to do something to mark the importance of this pivotal event. In the past, I wrote survivor stories and articles detailing how local residents remember the sequence of events on that tragic day. This time around, I wanted to pursue a different angle.

How is 9/11 still lingering in the public consciousness? How does it show or manifest itself? What are the lessons learned? What can it teach us about ourselves? How does it still have impact?

In essence, I wanted to use the past to explain the present. What I learned is that 9/11 still haunts us in the security of the Carlisle Barracks, the curriculum taught at the U.S. Army War College and in local schools and in the general feeling that we are no longer as safe as we once believed. We can only hope and pray that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Joseph Cress

