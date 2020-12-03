Learning a new story

As coverage continued with COVID-19 and the election, The Sentinel staff got chances to write something a little different with a different focus. With our paper's Inspire quarterly section, we've been able to profile people known and unknown with stories we may not have heard before.

I hadn't heard Don Geistwhite's story before.

When I first arrived at The Sentinel as just a cub reporter, I was assigned to cover two municipalities - Mechanicsburg and Middlesex Township. The latter is where I would meet Geistwhite as one of the township supervisors.

More than 10 years later, I'd finally learn more about the man and his unusual path in the military. Not every story made it to print, but it was a joy to sit down with him and hear about the colorful characters he's met, all at a time when connecting with someone new (or someone from the past) wasn't an easy achievement.

