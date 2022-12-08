 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Layton Schmick, sr., 285, Carlisle

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle's Layton Schmick

A staple in the Herd’s lineup, Schmick aims to build on a junior campaign that included a sectional title and ended at the cusp of the state medal round.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News