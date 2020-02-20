1852 - Lawsuit against Daniel Kaufman

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Daniel Kaufman, the founder of Boiling Springs, worked with the Underground Railroad from 1835 to 1848. His role ended after the owners of 13 fugitive slaves sued Kaufman to recover monetary damages on "lost property." On Nov. 4, 1852, a federal jury ruled against Kaufman for $2,800 in damages and $1,200 in costs.

The case against Kaufman was based on eyewitness testimony by Joseph Whitcomb who saw the runaway slaves in Kaufman’s stable between 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 9, 1847. The fugitives included two men, two women and their children. Kaufman would also shelter slaves overnight in an abandoned log cabin on Island Grove, an area of tangled underbrush about a mile south of the village.

While he kept no records, Kaufman estimated at least 60 fugitive slaves had passed through his station during the 13 years that he operated it.

