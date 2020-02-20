You are the owner of this article.
1852 - Lawsuit against Daniel Kaufman

Daniel Kaufman

This state historical marker details the story of Daniel Kaufman and his association with the history of Boiling Springs and the Underground Railroad. 

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society
Daniel Kaufman

This portrait of Daniel Kaufman was published in the Philadelphia Press circa 1899. 

Daniel Kaufman, the founder of Boiling Springs, worked with the Underground Railroad from 1835 to 1848. His role ended after the owners of 13 fugitive slaves sued Kaufman to recover monetary damages on "lost property." On Nov. 4, 1852, a federal jury ruled against Kaufman for $2,800 in damages and $1,200 in costs.

The case against Kaufman was based on eyewitness testimony by Joseph Whitcomb who saw the runaway slaves in Kaufman’s stable between 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 9, 1847. The fugitives included two men, two women and their children. Kaufman would also shelter slaves overnight in an abandoned log cabin on Island Grove, an area of tangled underbrush about a mile south of the village.

While he kept no records, Kaufman estimated at least 60 fugitive slaves had passed through his station during the 13 years that he operated it.

