If you’re smart, you know not to challenge Trumpy at the hoop on the basketball court because more times than not, your shot will be sent 20 feet backward. The same goes for at the net on the volleyball court as Trumpy is one of the Mid-Penn’s most premier blockers. In her junior season, the 6-foot-3 Northwestern University basketball commit and All-Sentinel first team honoree notched 120 kills, accompanied by 10 blocks across the District Three and state finals.