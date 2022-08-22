Lauren Shook, sr., Trinity Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trinity's Lauren Shook keeps her eye on the ball as she returns a volley during her doubles match against Camp Hill in a 2021 Mid-Penn Colonial match at Siebert Park in Camp Hill. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel One of the few returning players from a Shamrocks lineup that won the Colonial Division and advanced to the state team quarterfinals, Shook brings leadership to the Trinity roster. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Lauren Shook Quarterfinal Sport Lineup Leadership Trinity Player Roster Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Tennis: 5 players to watch in 2022 Here are five girls tennis players to keep an eye on during the 2022 season.