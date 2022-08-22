 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lauren Shook, sr., Trinity

Camp Hill Trinity Tennis 7

Trinity's Lauren Shook keeps her eye on the ball as she returns a volley during her doubles match against Camp Hill in a 2021 Mid-Penn Colonial match at Siebert Park in Camp Hill.

One of the few returning players from a Shamrocks lineup that won the Colonial Division and advanced to the state team quarterfinals, Shook brings leadership to the Trinity roster.

