You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
“The 2023 summer break will be condensed because the 2024 summer break will be longer due to renovations at (Eagle View Middle School) ...” Christopher said Tuesday.
Police responded to the scene Oct. 13 for a shots fired report. They determined that a man fired several times at a vehicle from about 10 feet away, with the victim inside the vehicle.
Dickinson College officials said they were unable to determine a use for the building that would support the college's mission.
"I just love to compete, and when the girls or the guys gave me that hope, it was like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s just forget about yesterday and figure out the next game.’ And we did that.” Carlisle coach Greg Clippinger
“Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately," troopers tweeted.
Police said a suspicious male was observed near the building around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
North Middleton Township Police seek to identify a man they say tried to break into a medical marijuana dispensary early Sunday morning.
Board members Terry Draper, Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers voted against lifting the mask mandate. They were opposed by Berry, Brad Group, Tony Lucido, Robin Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner.
The township plans to spend $1.65 million this year for improvements and upgrades at Carlisle Airport.
Today's police log includes a child pornography arrest in Shippensburg, a stolen cow in Perry County, and an investigation into dead rats sent through the mail.
