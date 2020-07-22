Lafayette College in Easton reverses course, won't offer on-campus classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lafayette College reversed course on Wednesday and announced that it won't bring students back to campus for the fall semester, after all.

Officials at the private school in Easton said the dramatic surge in virus cases nationwide, the lack of testing supplies, and rising infection rates among young people “lead us to conclude that our community is best served by maintaining social distancing in miles rather than feet.”

Lafayette President Alison Byerly said it was “an enormously painful decision,” adding: “I know that this is immensely disappointing to our students."

With few exceptions, classes will be conducted online. Lafayette said it will cut tuition by 10% for those studying from home.

