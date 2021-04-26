Furry Friends Network has an abundance of vetted kittens available for adoption who have not yet been posted on our... View on PetFinder
Jesse King was everyone's cheerleader, his friends said. Now it's their turn to support him and his family after sudden, life-threatening cancer diagnosis.
Doctors said the child has made so much progress in recovery that the child will not need frequent follow-ups and is reportedly “very happy, bubbly, energetic and very active.”
Lower Allen Township Police said officials seized three loaded handguns, 44 rounds of ammunition, baggies of marijuana, digital scales, a baggie of suspected crack cocaine and at least $1,500.
Fourteen months ago, Rob Gildea was diagnosed with ALS. Red Land baseball has thrown its support behind 'Coach Rob' with blue gloves as he continues his fight against the disease.
A man shot and killed a truck driver who was pumping gas at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, a suburb of Allentown.
Today's police log includes a loose dog and a stolen license plate.
The DA's office said Melissa Hinton-Miller, who was initially transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after the shooting on April 10, died this past Tuesday.
In her call for common ground, Anna Foster shared a story this week with South Middleton School District parents concerned about a new initiat…
A Lower Mifflin Township woman faces charges after State Police said she provided false medical information for an adopted child to have her go through unnecessary procedures and collected donations online for such medical costs.
Cumberland Drive-In will be the site of the Penn State Dickinson Law's graduation ceremony, which has the theme "Drive to Thrive."
