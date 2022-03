The other half to Red Land’s one-two punch, Duffie haunted opposing defenses much like Crumpton last spring. On her way to potentially eclipsing the 200-career goal threshold, Duffie found the back of the net on 80 occasions last season and assisted on 34 scores. She was dubbed a 2021 All-Sentinel First Team honoree alongside Crumpton and additional teammate Olivia Glinski last year.