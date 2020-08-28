Katrina to COVID: New Orleans' Black community pounded again

She fell ill with the virus in March, she said, was hospitalized for seven days. The list of people she knows who’ve died of COVID-19 is growing — a sister-in-law, two close friends.

“Every night I go to sleep, I say, ‘Is it going to ever be the same?’” Duplessis said. “We don’t know when this is going to be over with.”

Black New Orleanians account for 60% of the city’s population but 77% of its coronavirus-related deaths as of June, according to a study by the Data Center, a New Orleans-area think tank. Among contributing factors, the study found: African Americans are more likely to live in multigenerational homes where it’s harder to self-isolate, and a larger proportion fill essential jobs that potentially put them in contact with infected people.

“My estimation of the COVID health and economic crisis is that it will be more severe on Black New Orleanians than Katrina was in terms of personal trauma, in terms of financial impact, in terms of potentially the number of deaths at the end of the day,” said Allison Plyer, of the Data Center.