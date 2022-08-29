 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katie Quesenberry, sr., MH, Cedar Cliff

  • Updated
  • 0
Katie Quesenberry

The Colts welcome the return of their 2021 All-District 3 Second Team selection. Quesenberry was the catalyst to much of Cedar Cliff’s success last season, as she slammed 113 kills and deposited 26 aces. Along with her All-District 3 nod, Quesenberry marshaled the Colts to a District 3 4A playoff bid and acquired All-Sentinel First Team laurels. 

