Kaden
Are you ready to meet your new best friend? Meet Kaden! He is a handsome 7-month-old puppy that was rescued... View on PetFinder
The Cumberland Valley School Board voted to lift the mask mandate for all unvaccinated district administrators, staff, students and parents effective June 5.
Nevin Lehman, who died last September, was part of the fabric of downtown Carlisle with colorful outfits, cart and ever-present radio.
- Updated
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after a boat traveling from Cuba overturned near the Florida Keys, officials said Thursday.
“Once I got the baton, I was like this is real, this is the state championship. I could lead us to a state championship,” Peyton Ellis said of her anchor leg kick.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania's mask order will be lifted by June 28.
For the first time since March 2020 there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues.
From Wednesday through Sunday, all proceeds from service performed at GQ Barbershop will be given to the families of Kendell Cook and Anthony White to cover funeral and medical expenses.
Eagle Scout Christopher Adam has earned a national title for the best service project of the year for 2020.
- Updated
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — A small jet carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake on Saturday, and authorities indicated that no one on board survived.
Today's Sentinel police log includes crash investigations in Upper Allen and Southampton townships.