Whether it was tossing a no-hitter in the Class 5A state quarterfinals or later sending a home run into the Ollie’s Cheap Seats at Harrisburg Senators’ FNB Field in the Big 26 Baseball Classic, it’s safe to say Peifer had quite the memorable junior campaign. Across the Patriots’ trip back to the Class 5A state championship, the University of Delaware pledge compiled an 8-2 record, 69 2/3 innings of work and 80 strikeouts on the bump while scratching across 27 runs at the plate.