K.K. Sauve, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley
K.K. Sauve, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley Carlisle Field Hockey 9

Cumberland Valley’s KK Sauve, right, aims to marshal the Eagles back to the District Three postseason in her senior year. 

While Sauve’s five goals and four assists last season may not be a jaw-dropper, there’s no questioning the rising senior’s ability to brew the Eagles’ attack was impeccable. With the help of Sauve’s impressive stickwork, CV marched to the District Three Class 3A semifinals, falling to eventual 3A champion Central Dauphin 4-0.

