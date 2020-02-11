Jurors to resume deliberations Wednesday in Pittsburgh cookout ambush

Jurors to resume deliberations Wednesday in Pittsburgh cookout ambush

PITTSBURGH — Jurors are to return Wednesday to resume deliberations in the case against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.

The Allegheny County panel deliberated for seven hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of Cheron Shelton, 33, who is charged with first- and third-degree murder in the March 2016 slayings in Pittsburgh’s Wilkinsburg suburb.

Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, Robert Thomas 31. Authorities had alleged that he opened fire on one side and Shelton gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety. They allege the target, who survived, was a person Shelton believed was involved in the 2013 murder of a friend.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney argued that evidence cited by prosecutors could be interpreted in more benign ways. Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robert Leroy Deihl
Obituaries

Robert Leroy Deihl

Robert “Bob”Leroy Deihl, 62, of Shermansdale, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

+2
David L. Myers
Obituaries

David L. Myers

David L. Myers, age 61, of Carlisle PA, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News