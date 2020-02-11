Jurors to resume deliberations Wednesday in Pittsburgh cookout ambush

PITTSBURGH — Jurors are to return Wednesday to resume deliberations in the case against the remaining defendant in the slayings of five people and an unborn baby at a western Pennsylvania cookout almost four years ago.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

The Allegheny County panel deliberated for seven hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the trial of Cheron Shelton, 33, who is charged with first- and third-degree murder in the March 2016 slayings in Pittsburgh’s Wilkinsburg suburb.

Charges were dismissed earlier against Shelton’s co-defendant, Robert Thomas 31. Authorities had alleged that he opened fire on one side and Shelton gunned down victims running onto a porch for safety. They allege the target, who survived, was a person Shelton believed was involved in the 2013 murder of a friend.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney argued that evidence cited by prosecutors could be interpreted in more benign ways. Prosecutors have said they will seek capital punishment in the event of a first-degree murder conviction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0