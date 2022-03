There weren’t many mounds across the Midstate last season where Sullivan didn’t feel at home. That’s because the now-senior controlled opposing hitters when he toed the rubber en route to a 1.02 ERA, 37 hits allowed and 63 strikeouts across 62 innings of work. Sullivan’s ace-like mentality guided Northern to District 3 Class 5A runner-up honors, a 20-7 record and a PIAA state tournament berth.