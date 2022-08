Motter has been knocking on the door of qualifying for the District 3 Class 3A Championships the last two years and this season could be the time he gets over the hump. Now the Bulldogs’ senior leader, Motter fell in a four-way playoff last year at the Mid-Penn Championships. Still, he fared well on the links last fall, including a 16-over par 88 round at Mid-Penns, and was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.