Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be used for teachers, staff

Wolf’s announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. should have enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May and that states should make it a priority to vaccinate teachers to hasten school reopenings.

In Pennsylvania, the goal is to offer a shot to every public and private school employee, including teachers, bus drivers and administrators, with an initial focus on early-childhood and elementary-school staff, Wolf said.

Taking the vaccine is supposed to be voluntary, but there is a clear expectation that vaccinated school employees go back to school buildings promptly.

“I think what we're saying is, ‘If you’ve been offered the vaccine, you really ought to come back to school and be willing to work in the classroom,'” Wolf said.

With more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to states at the end of March, Wolf said the bulk of educators should be able to go back to work by the end of the month.

Education groups have asked Wolf to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “absolutely essential” step toward reopening schools and keeping them open.