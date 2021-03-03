Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be used for teachers, staff

Cumberland County will establish a COVID-19 vaccine site at the U-Haul building in South Middleton Township under a plan approved Wednesday by the county commissioners.
The county’s Department of Public Safety will oversee the site where vaccines will be administered by Quality Care Pharmacy, the same provider that has recently partnered with several local churches to create mass vaccination clinics.
“We’ve been working for weeks trying to partner for a community vaccine clinic,” county Public Safety Director Bob Shively said.
The location at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road is the former Kmart building that is being used by U-Haul. The commissioners on Wednesday approved a temporary use agreement with the real estate company that owns the site.
Only a handful of Pennsylvania’s largest counties have their own county-level public health departments that can administer vaccinations on their own accord. Cumberland County does not have its own health department, and the county must partner with a private provider that is receiving vaccine allocations from the state.
A clinic is scheduled for this coming Saturday at the U-Haul site, although all time slots are already filled with pending appointments from Quality Care’s list, Shively said.
Residents should check Quality Care’s website at qcpharmacy.com for upcoming open dates at the U-Haul location.
Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of its vaccine program, which includes residents over age 65 as well as those with a number of health conditions; a full eligibility list can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.
Vaccines for teachers
With growing emphasis on getting students back in schools during the pandemic, teachers and school staff will receive the first doses delivered to Pennsylvania of the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan released Wednesday.
State officials expect a first shipment of 94,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week as school districts face pressure to bring students back to classrooms. Vaccination at more than two dozen sites around Pennsylvania could begin as early as next Wednesday, the governor's office said.
Giving the vaccine to teachers and other school staff “will help protect our communities, it’s going to take burdens off our parents and families, it's going to make our schools get back to the business of teaching our kids," Wolf said at a news conference.
The vaccines, combined with updated state guidelines to school districts issued Wednesday, step up efforts by Wolf's administration to get districts to expand in-person instruction.
For instance, the new guidelines now recommend only a blended learning model — both in-person and remote — but not remote learning for elementary grades in counties where the virus' rate of spread is highest.
Wolf’s announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. should have enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May and that states should make it a priority to vaccinate teachers to hasten school reopenings.
In Pennsylvania, the goal is to offer a shot to every public and private school employee, including teachers, bus drivers and administrators, with an initial focus on early-childhood and elementary-school staff, Wolf said.
Taking the vaccine is supposed to be voluntary, but there is a clear expectation that vaccinated school employees go back to school buildings promptly.
“I think what we're saying is, ‘If you’ve been offered the vaccine, you really ought to come back to school and be willing to work in the classroom,'” Wolf said.
With more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to states at the end of March, Wolf said the bulk of educators should be able to go back to work by the end of the month.
Education groups have asked Wolf to prioritize school staff for the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it an “absolutely essential” step toward reopening schools and keeping them open.
The state is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan, offering the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to health care workers, people 65 and over and younger people with high-risk medical conditions — a population estimated at around 4 million. Many have not even received a first shot, with criticism of its rollout as haphazard and confusing.
Teachers currently are grouped in Phase 1B, along with child care workers, police, firefighters, grocery store workers and others considered to be essential workers.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state's largest school employees union, said he believes a lot of the union's 150,000 active members will feel comfortable getting the vaccine and safely returning to the classroom.
State data shows about 121,000 public school and charter school teachers, plus another 100,000 full- and part-time support staff, as of last year.
Wolf said his administration's rough estimate is that 200,000 doses will be needed to cover all school employees, considering that some may already be vaccinated or refuse the vaccine.
In Philadelphia, which gets vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, city officials expect to receive 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, with no additional doses for at least three weeks after.
The city plans to give the one-shot vaccine to providers that can administer them to people who are hard to reach or have a hard time returning for a second dose, such as the homebound or homeless.
As of last month, about 450 of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts were offering at least some brick-and-mortar instruction, according to state data. About 1.3 million students are in those districts, while 440,000 students are in districts where instruction is strictly virtual.
To deploy the vaccine, state agencies are working through Pennsylvania's 28 regional intermediate units to set up vaccine sites, the governor's office said.
Each intermediate unit region will have at least one vaccination location, with most starting between next Wednesday, March 10, and March 13, it said.
Wolf's administration, meanwhile, said it is working to make vaccines available through a federal pharmacy partnership to early childhood education workers, including those at child care centers, who are not affiliated with an intermediate unit.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases remained relatively steady over the last two days, even though the number of overall tests reported fell significantly in the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The department reported that Cumberland County had 55 new cases of COVID-19 in data collected Tuesday and reported on Wednesday. That's only slightly lower than the 59 new cases reported the previous day.
However, there were almost 100 fewer total tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The department had 232 total tests listed in Tuesday's report, but only 137 tests in Wednesday's report.
Due to the lower number of total tests, the rate of positivity was higher than the past few days. Comparing just the number of confirmed positive tests (38) and negative tests (99), the county saw about 27.7% of its tests come back positive in Wednesday's report.
In the southcentral region, only York and Adams counties saw higher than average increases of new cases, compared to the last few days. York County had 95 new cases, while York County had 34 new cases. Dauphin County was again one of the counties in the region with the highest increases, seeing 53 new cases Wednesday.
The region also saw a higher increase in the number of deaths compared to Tuesday's report. While Tuesday saw increases in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, more counties saw at least one new death.
Cumberland, Dauphin, Blair, Franklin, Juniata and Perry counties each reported one death associated with COVID-19, while York and Mifflin counties reported two deaths each.
Statewide, there were 69 deaths in Wednesday's report, as well as 2,577 cases of COVID-19.
Though Cumberland County continues to see regular death reports, hospitalization reports continue to show improvements. In Cumberland County, there were still 49 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, but only four adults were in the ICU and two patients were on ventilators, a decrease of one patient in each category.
The Sentinel contributed to this report.