You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this pet.
Today's police log includes a crash and a burglary.
The Liberty University signee netted 50 goals and six assists as a senior, earning Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors and her third straight All-State selection.
An act from First Night Carlisle will take the stage Tuesday for a night of entertainment.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest after a Christmas Day fight between family members, as well as an arrest in a high-speed pursuit that started in East Pennsboro.
The National Weather Service says a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected to hit the Midstate before 1 p.m. Monday, with freezing rain continuing in the early afternoon.
School board members plan to discuss the logistics and use parameters of the proposed site when the safety and security committee meets in January.
Cumberland County saw almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the Department of Health, though a little more than half of those positive cases were deemed "probable."
Monday's report included 166 test results for Cumberland County, with one probable case. The county saw 54.2% of its tests come back positive.
Gary O. Martin, 73, of Newville, PA passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the UPMC Carlisle with his family by his side. He was born Oc…
The commission revised markers in central Pennsylvania's Fulton County related to the movement of Confederate Army troops after the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.
