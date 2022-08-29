 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jillian Strine, sr., MH, Boiling Springs

Trinity Boiling Springs Volleyball 10

Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine, right, blocks a shot at the net from Trinity's Olivia Zimmerman during the second set of their 2021 Mid-Penn Capital game at Trinity High School.

The cornerstone to Bubbletown’s girls swim team, with a haul of medals in both individual and relay freestyle events, Strine plays a similar role on the volleyball court. Strine comes off a junior season that included a team-leading 95 kills and 30 solo blocks. To complement the team highs, she also collected 59 digs and 44 aces and helped steer Boiling Springs to a District 3 Class 2A postseason berth. 

