Jillian Strine, sr., MH, Boiling Springs

The cornerstone to Bubbletown’s girls swim team, with a haul of medals in both individual and relay freestyle events, Strine plays a similar role on the volleyball court. Strine comes off a junior season that included a team-leading 95 kills and 30 solo blocks. To complement the team highs, she also collected 59 digs and 44 aces and helped steer Boiling Springs to a District 3 Class 2A postseason berth.