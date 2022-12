Big meets don’t shake Strine. If anything, she absorbs the rush of Pennsylvania’s high-pressure stages. The Buffalo signee enters her final year in Bubbletown looking to claim her third straight District 3 Class 2A gold medal in the 50 yard freestyle. Her medal haul was just as impressive at the PIAA championships where she secured fourth place in the event, fifth in the 100 free, anchored fourth-place finishes in the 200 and 400 free team relays and broke the school record in the 50 free.