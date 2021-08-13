Jets' Cashman believes bad luck behind him, big plays ahead

Plenty of negativity has come along the way, much of it beyond his control. That includes the people who laugh and say he’s brittle and injury-prone.

“You can’t let that get to you,” he said. “I’m somebody that’s, I’m relentless. I block out the negativity. And to get by, even if you have to put on a fake smile, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Cashman would ideally like his play to do all the talking — and silence the naysayers. But he has had trouble staying on the field to do so.

“It has been upsetting,” Cashman acknowledged. “I would be lying if I said it hadn’t gotten me down at times and had me frustrated. But those things are just another roadblock, another challenge where you’ve just got to overcome. And I’ve never been someone to quit on myself.”

Even if seemingly everyone else has.

He had shoulder issues in college at Minnesota and then another landed him on injured reserve as a rookie with the Jets. Cashman appeared poised to be a major contributor last season as a fill-in for C.J. Mosley, who opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic, but injured his groin during punt coverage when he his ankle was stepped on.