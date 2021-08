Strine has already displayed flashes of dominance on the links in his two years with Jevon Ford’s Patriots. Strine didn’t clear the cut line at districts last fall but carded a respectable 11-over par 83 which followed an 80 at the Mid-Penns. With teammates Edie Myhre and Brooke Laughman graduated, Strine should slide into a leadership role in his junior campaign.