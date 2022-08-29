Jess Minnick, jr., S, Trinity

Older sister Jena quarterbacked the Shamrocks the last two years from her setter position and now the torch is passed to Jess. Jess Minnick still contributed to Trinity’s second straight PIAA 2A final appearance last year, a sophomore season that included 188 assists, 154 digs, 116 kills and 43 aces. She was named a 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and secured a spot on the Mid-Penn Capital all-star list.