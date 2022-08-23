 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jenna Herbster, sr., mid/back, Cumberland Valley

CV LD Field Hockey 4

Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Avery Pollock chases her during the second quarter in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.

Unlike most of the players on the pre-season radar, Herbster didn’t flood the stat sheet last season. Pledged to Massachusetts, she did pocket a goal for the Eagles but made a profound impact defensively with one defensive save and five assists. Herbster is likely to lead head coach Ashley Hooper’s back line this fall, a position where she collected All-State 3A First Team honors a season ago.

