 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jaydon Smith, jr., G, Carlisle

  • 0
Carlisle Mechanicsburg Basketball 8.jpg

Carlisle's Jaydon Smith, front, steals the ball from Mechanicsburg's Lukas Rhodes during the first quarter in the 35th Carlisle Classic Tournament at Carlisle High School.

Smith’s shooting stroke reached another level on the back end of last season. The then-sophomore’s soft touch translated to an 11.5 point per game average and helped Carlisle top Harrisburg twice in the same season for the first time under the direction of head coach Andre Anderson. The scoring output was accompanied by averages of 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News