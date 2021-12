With an All-Sentinel Player of the Year nod under his collective belt, who knows what heights Statum will soar to this season. The Greyhound senior guard averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game last winter in Shippensburg’s run to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals. He will look to lead a younger Greyhound outfit this season with Collin Taylor, Jacob Cramer and Isaiah Houser lost to graduation.