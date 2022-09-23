You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Please contact Teena (Inthishousewedorescue@gmail.com) for more information about this... View on PetFinder
Jamie
A new storefront location in Carlisle opens a new chapter for this promising restaurant.
South Middleton appoints new board member with construction experience as it addresses facility issues
South Middleton School Board on Monday night appointed James Decker to replace Bethanne Sellers on its school board after she resigned on Sept. 6.
What began as learning how to play the upright bass in the Mooreland Elementary School Orchestra transformed into a move to Nashville where Noah Fowler is currently pursuing a career as a musician.
CAEDC at crossroads: Agency played key role in helping Cumberland Valley land PIAA championship games
The state football championship games, the cream of the crop of the PIAA championships that draw the largest crowds, will be held Dec. 8-10 at CV's newly renovated Chapman Field.
State Police charged a Perry County man with criminal attempted homicide after a domestic violence incident Tuesday.
SCOREBOARD: Check out the final scores from Friday's football games plus links to all of The Sentinel's coverage.
Mechanicsburg earns its first win, Northern hands Shippensburg its first loss, and other notes from Friday.
The DA's Office reported last week that a Carlisle man was sentenced to up to two years in Cumberland County Prison in a fatal crash that killed a passenger in August 2020.
The largest one-day event in Carlisle will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m along West High Street from Hanover Street to College Street, the DCA said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a motorcycle crash in Lower Mifflin Township and a catalytic converter theft in South Middleton.