Ulsh has taken the Midstate by storm in his three-year tenure at Trinity. After a shaky round at states his sophomore year, the rising senior flipped the script last fall, carding a 74, tying him for third at the PIAA Class 2A championships. Prior to states, the Shamrock standout took home a silver medal at districts and tied for sixth at Mid-Penns. Ulsh is arguably a favorite to capture the District Three title — possibly even the state crown — this season.