Gaudion, who teamed with Lee and then-seniors Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski to mine district 200 medley relay gold, is another force in head coach Samantha Shirtliff’s lineup. Aside from his team contributions, Gaudion swam to district 2A bronze in the 100 back and eighth in the 200 free. His states’ showing included an 18th-place tally in the 100 back.