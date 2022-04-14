 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's my ball, now

  • Updated
  • 0
East Pennsboro Trinity Softball

A dog tries his best to keep a foul ball during Trinity's Mid-Penn Capital Division high school game against East Pennsboro Wednesday at East Pennsboro High School. East Pennsboro won the game, 2-0. For results from Thursday night's action, see Sports, Section B.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

